MFA talks next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

So far, the date of the next meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan isn’t agreed, but everything is possible, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on Jan. 29.

“Azerbaijani side stands for tangible results of the talks, but not talks for the sake of talks and this is our principled position,” she said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.