MP: President Aliyev treats martyr families as relatives

Martyr families in Azerbaijan are always in the center of high attention and care of the president, and their social protection increases from year to year, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies named after Academician Ziya Bunyadov of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), MP Govhar Bakhshaliyeva told Trend Jan. 29.

She said that the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Jan. 28 with the families of martyrs became a vivid example of the attention and respect for the families of martyrs.

"During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev showed high attention to the parents of martyrs and treated every father, mother of martyrs as relatives," Bakhshaliyeva added. "This once again demonstrated how dear our martyrs and their families are, as well as respect for them."

Bakhshaliyeva noted that the attention and care for the martyr families are always reflected in the decrees and orders of the president.

"In our country, important steps are being taken to strengthen the social protection of martyr families and war invalids," she said. "Over the past period, citizens from this category were given 6,654 apartments, including 626 apartments in 2018, which is three times more than was envisaged. In 2019, there are plans to provide the citizens from this category with at least 800 apartments."

She noted that the decree dated Jan. 28, 2019, which is of important social significance and represents another manifestation of great attention and care, further expanded the circle of martyr families, who will receive one-time assistance.

"Thanks to another humane initiative of the president, a one-time payment will be made to the heirs of 2,264 martyr servicemen and 461 police officers who became martyrs," she added. "In accordance with the new decree, payments cover 12,268 heirs of martyrs, and the amount of funds paid reaches 135 million manats."