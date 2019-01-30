OSCE ceasefire monitoring ends without incidents

By Trend





The ceasefire monitoring on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Jan. 29, ended without incidents, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring was held by Mikhail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







