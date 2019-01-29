Ilham Aliyev: Absence of rules or their violation - fraught with consequences [VIDEO]

By Trend

The absence of rules or their violation is certainly fraught with consequences, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the TV channel Russia-1 in Davos.

"In other words, trust is undermined and the level of interaction between countries is reduced. In fact, this leads to conflicts, to certain difficulties and tensions in relations between many countries," the president said.

President Aliyev noted that it is sad to observe the present-day picture.

"This applies to international relations, this also applies to economic issues and issues related to investment. Trust is undermined, predictability is undermined and it becomes more difficult to do business," the president added.



