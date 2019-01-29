Official: Radical opposition ready to turn Azerbaijan into Syria

By Trend





The elements that fulfill the orders of foreign anti-Azerbaijan centers are engaged in destroying the country from inside, striving to find peace in the "passion for rallies", Vugar Rahimzade, a member of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party, chief editor of the Iki Sahil newspaper, told Trend.

"These people, who do not have social support, authority in society, each time under the pretext of holding rallies gather 3-5 people around themselves, put forward slogans based on the “theses” of foreign sponsors and thus once again demonstrate their disgraceful position," Rahimzade said.

Commenting on the opposition rally on Jan. 19, he noted that this show demonstrates its weakness, the lack of support from the Azerbaijani people.

He added that the true goal of such elements is to get grants from the Armenian lobby and anti-Azerbaijan forces.

"For this purpose, they lie a lot, changing masks one by one. However, people are already tired of the slogans, speeches of these destroyers, their senseless and deceitful promises that have not changed for 25 years now," Rahimzade said.

He also said that one of the “missions” of these destroyers is to seem “heroic” on social networks and do things that they cannot do in real life.

"On one of the pages on social networks, the rally of Jan. 19 is presented as "great heroism". But people cannot be deceived by this kind of lie. Observations show that the rally on Jan. 19, as usual, is remembered as unsuccessful," he said.

He noted that in order to fulfill orders received from abroad, these destroyers are even ready to turn Azerbaijan into Syria, Libya and other countries where there is confrontation between citizens.

"Naturally, the Azerbaijani state, its leadership and the people have never allowed and will not allow these dirty intentions to be embodied. The destroyers themselves have only listened to their lies, the empty promises they have been making for 25 years," he added.

Rahimzade also said the destroyers' attempt to come to the Martyrs’ Alley on Jan. 20 and arrange outrage instead of paying tribute to the martyrs testifies to the lack of self-esteem among those persons.

The radical opposition, organizing a political show on Jan. 20, showed disrespect for the martyrs who fell for the freedom of the country, he added.