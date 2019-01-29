Monitoring to be held on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

By Trend





In accordance with the mandate of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, regular monitoring has been scheduled for January 29 at the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the direction of Tovuz district, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be held by Mikhail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.