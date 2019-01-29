Azerbaijani MPs to take part in meetings of Euronest PA committees

By Trend





Head of the delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijani MPs Javanshir Feyziyev, Azer Karimli, Malahat Ibrahimgizi and Tahir Mirkishili will take part in meetings of the Euronest PA committees in Brussels, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Discussions will take place regarding innovations and reforms in the field of education in the EU and the Eastern Partnership countries, simplification of digitalization in order to stimulate economic growth in the EU and the Eastern Partnership countries, parliamentary control as a means of strengthening democracy and efficiency of government agencies in the Eastern Partnership countries and on other issues.

Along with the meetings of the committees, the Azerbaijani MPs will also take part in the meeting of the Working Group on Belarus.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation will speak on issues that will be raised at the meetings.

The visit will end Jan. 31.