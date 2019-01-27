Structural reforms in Azerbaijan not aimed at workforce reduction: deputy PM

By Trend:

Structural reforms currently underway in Azerbaijan are one of the directions of the concept of deep reforms implemented in the country on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told reporters Jan.26.

Ahmadov pointed out that these reforms are aimed at developing and improving the mechanism of public administration, but structural changes in no way envisage workforce reduction.

"The instruction of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on providing employment to redundant employees in one of the structural subdivisions of Azerenergy OJSC shows that the reforms are not aimed at workforce reduction. It is not about reducing workforce, but about even more efficient use of workforce, human capital, increasing the efficiency of certain state structures, and increasing the contribution of those working in these structures to the common cause," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that one of the media’s responsibilities is to convey to the people and the public the true essence of the instruction given by Mehriban Aliyeva.

"First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva openly said that these people should be provided with employment in structures that are renewed and formed as a result of the reforms," he said.

Earlier, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva instructed Azerenergy OSJC to provide employment to redundant employees of “Militarized Security Unit” LLC.

On December 13, 2018, a group of redundant employees of the "Militarized Security Unit" LLC appealed to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva ordered an immediate resolution of the issue on the condition that the redundant employees` labor rights be restored and they be provided with jobs.

A special commission has been created for this purpose, and the issue of providing employment to these citizens in the structural subdivisions of Azerenergy Joint Stock Company in Mingachevir will be resolved as soon as possible, said Azerenergy OSJC.