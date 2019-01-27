Azerbaijani MPs re-elected as vice-presidents of PACE Free Democrats Group

By Trend:

Azerbaijani MPs Ganira Pashayeva and Ulviya Aghayeva have been re-elected as vice-presidents of the Free Democrats Group of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Trend reports.

In general, four people have been elected to the post of vice-president of the Free Democrats Group.

The candidacy of members of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Ganira Pashayeva and Ulviya Aghayeva for the post of vice-president of the PACE Free Democrats Group was once again unanimously supported by the group.

The MPs thanked the members of the group for their trust and noted that they will try to more actively represent the group in the Assembly.

During the PACE winter session, at a meeting of the Free Democrats Group, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation Nagif Hamzayev was elected as treasurer of the group.

The PACE winter session began its work Jan. 21 and ended Jan. 25.

The delegation of Azerbaijan led by Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov included the head of the Committee on Culture Rafael Huseynov, MPs Sabir Hajiyev, Ganira Pashayeva, Ulviya Aghayeva, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Elshad Hasanov, Fazil Mustafa, Asim Mollazade, Chingiz Ganizade, Sahiba Gafarova and Nagif Hamzayev.