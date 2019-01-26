Radical opposition triggered by forces wanting to create chaos in Azerbaijan - MP

Trend:

Forces that want to turn Azerbaijan into the next Syria and stir up chaos in the country are triggering the radical opposition, Azerbaijani MP Hikmet Babaoglu told Trend.

The MP noted that the radical opposition held a rally on January 19, and it became clear that the ideas that they wanted to convey to the masses coincided with what was voiced by them 25 years ago.

"The fact of the matter is that there are no reasons in the society that would make the holding of a rally relevant. This leaves two possible reasons for the rally being held by the radical opposition: either the radicals cannot feel the pulse of the public, or the rally is a political order from abroad and based on financial support. Undoubtedly, the second reason is true, because now Azerbaijan is entering a qualitatively new stage in its national development," added Babaoglu.

One of the main issues is that the new geostrategic reality formed by Azerbaijan will give a new impetus to the negotiations on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2019, and this was evidenced by what has been happening during the first month of the new year.

"Obviously, this causes serious distress among the anti-Azerbaijani centers and the Armenian lobby," the MP added.

Babaoglu said that the main goal of those who are against Azerbaijan is to stir up chaos in the country, to turn Azerbaijan into the next Syria, to discredit its international image, and they are also pushing the radical opposition.

"The next day, on January 20, the radicals had, after having realized that the rally did not give the desired results, attempted to artificially cause a clash with the police for the purpose of accomplishing this goal, under the pretext of visiting our national and spiritual heritage - the Alley of Martyrs, and wanted to turn it into a political show, with the help of social media. This was aimed at creating an anti-democratic image of Azerbaijan, thereby striking a blow at the country's image in the eyes of the international community,” Babaoglu said.

The MP added that the Azerbaijani public will never allow for chaos to rise its head in Azerbaijan, turning the country into a polygon of imperialist terror hotspots.