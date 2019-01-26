First VP Mehriban Aliyeva instructed Azerenergy OSJC to provide employment to redundant employees

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has instructed Azerenergy OSJC to provide employment to redundant employees of “Militarized Security Unit” LLC.

On December 13, 2018, a group of redundant employees of the "Militarized Security Unit" LLC appealed to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva ordered an immediate resolution of the issue on the condition that the redundant employees` labor rights be restored and they be provided with employment.