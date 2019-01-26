TODAY.AZ / Politics

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva instructed Azerenergy OSJC to provide employment to redundant employees

26 January 2019 [10:00] - TODAY.AZ

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has instructed Azerenergy OSJC to provide employment to redundant employees of “Militarized Security Unit” LLC.

On December 13, 2018, a group of redundant employees of the "Militarized Security Unit" LLC appealed to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva ordered an immediate resolution of the issue on the condition that the redundant employees` labor rights be restored and they be provided with employment.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/178497.html

Print version

Views: 93

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also