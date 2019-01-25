Court hearing on Jahangir Hajiyev’s case postponed

By Trend





The Baku Grave Crimes Court continued the preparatory trial proceedings on the criminal case of the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev, his relative Ismayil Hidayetzade, ex-MP Dunyamin Khalilov, Jamal Hasanov, Sarkhan Rasulov, Natig Imanov, Samir Hajiyev, Tabriz Abdulhamidov and 16 others on Thursday, Trend reports.

A new lawyer was announced to defend Rasulov during the trial chaired by Judge Faig Ganiyev.

The lawyer asked the court for time in order to get acquainted with the criminal case.

The court hearing was therefore postponed to January 28.

The Baku Grave Crimes Court previously sentenced Hajiyev to 15 years in prison, Dunyamin Khalilov to 13 years, and Ismayil Hidayetzade to 7 years in prison.

Khalilov’s sentence was reduced from 13 to 12 years and 9 months by a decision of the Baku Court of Appeals; Hidayetzade’s sentence was reduced to five years by the Supreme Court.