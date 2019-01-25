Azerbaijan MP talks meetings between heads of companies and President Aliyev at WEF

By Trend





The meetings of the heads of dozens of prestigious companies with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the World Economic Forum in Davos are directly related to the favourable conditions for making investments in Azerbaijan, chairperson of the Nizami regional branch of the New Azerbaijan Party, MP Sadagat Valiyeva told Trend.

“After national leader Heydar Aliyev, who came to power in 1993, persuaded big transnational energy companies to invest in the Azerbaijani oil and gas sector, a new period began in the country,” she added.

“After signing the "Contract of the Century" with big energy companies of the UK, the US, European countries and other countries in 1994, the stage of abrupt development of the oil and gas sector, considered to be the engine of the Azerbaijani economy, began,” Valiyeva said.

She said that over the past period, BP and other transnational energy companies worked effectively in Azerbaijan and investments were made in the country's economy.

“It was impossible to imagine that the time will come and Azerbaijan will play a significant role in the energy security of the European continent,” Valiyeva said.

"Today Azerbaijan through such transnational projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP and TAP ensures effective cooperation of many countries and regions and also contributes to the preservation and strengthening of security," she said.

Valiyeva stressed that Azerbaijan now has the status of a partner in the world, which has gained big confidence.

"Holding the meetings by the heads of dozens of companies with President Aliyev in Davos are directly related to the stability, security and favourable conditions for making investments in our country,” she said. “The investments worth about $250 billion were made in the Azerbaijani economy.”

“I think that the number of companies willing to invest in Azerbaijan in both the energy and other sectors will increase in the future and this number will increase by many times," Valiyeva said.