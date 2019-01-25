Azerbaijan, Israel discuss co-op prospects

By Trend





A working group of the Azerbaijan-Israel intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation is in Israel to discuss the prospects for cooperation in industry, tourism and education, Lev Spivak, head of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association AzIz, told Trend on Jan. 24.

The visit will continue until Jan. 25.

The working group includes the representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes, Ministry of Economy, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, the Azerbaijani-French University, the Baku International Sea Port and the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

“The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the Port of Haifa, industrial zones, universities (including the Israel Institute of Technology) and the country's opportunities in tourism sector during the visit,” Spivak said.

During the visit, the delegation also visited one of the northernmost cities of Israel, Ma'alot-Tarshiha. In the recent municipal elections, Arkady Pomeranets, who was born in Baku, became the mayor of Ma'alot-Tarshiha.

Besides the mayor, the guests were welcomed by Spivak, deputy mayor of Ma'alot-Tarshiha Hemed Naim, member of the city council Nahle Tanus, member of the city council Shimon Biton, director general of the municipality Amit Levin, heads of divisions and departments of the municipality and public representatives.

During the meeting, the opportunities for further mutually beneficial cooperation in preschool education and higher education, tourism and industry were discussed.

The intergovernmental commission was established in December 2016. From the Azerbaijani side, the commission is headed by Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov, while from the Israeli side by Minister of Ecology, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Elkin Zeev. The first meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in May 2018 in Jerusalem.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel amounted to $1.3 billion in 2018. Almost the entire trade turnover accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products. The trade turnover between the countries has almost doubled for the year.