Azerbaijani MP: Europe’s organizations take no steps to stop Armenian aggression

European organizations aren’t taking any steps to stop Armenia’s aggression policy, said Ganira Pashayeva, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, vice president of the Free Democrats group, MP, Trend reports.

She was speaking during the discussion of the draft resolutions “Discrimination in access to employment” and “For a disability-inclusive workforce”.

“All member states should further increase efforts on education and providing jobs for persons with disabilities,” she said. “First of all, programs supporting persons with disabilities in receiving education or studying any profession at a high level should be strengthened. This is one of the main factors facilitating their employment.”

She added that in Azerbaijan, both at the legislative level and at the government level, serious steps are being taken to provide persons with disabilities with education, work, improve their social condition.

Pashayeva noted that thousands of people lost their health as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, and this played a big role in the increase in the number of persons with disabilities in Azerbaijan.

“A number of important changes in the legislation have been made to provide disabled people with work. Thus, regardless of whether in public or in private sector, the law provides for reduced working hours for people with disabilities - no more than 36 hours a week, and serious responsibility was put on employers."

She noted that every year hundreds of people with disabilities, including those who got disabled in the Karabakh war, receive free housing from the state.

“Given the important role that non-governmental organizations play in promoting the participation of persons with disabilities in the labor market, it is necessary to increase the financial support for such organizations,” Pashayeva said.