Expert: World Economic Forum highly appreciates Azerbaijan's role in region's dev't

The importance attached to Azerbaijan at the international level is a result of the successful domestic and foreign policy of the country, a member of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party, chief editor of the Iki Sahil newspaper Vugar Rahimzade said, Trend reports on Jan. 24.

Azerbaijan, known as the initiator of projects aimed at peace and security in the region and the world, has created a new, completely different model of development, Rahimzade said.

"The important reforms being carried out in the country, work towards the creation of flexible governance mechanisms are the main elements of this development model. Azerbaijan closely cooperates with European countries, as well as with international organizations. In this regard, it is worth emphasizing the working visit of President Ilham Aliyev to attend the annual World Economic Forum in Davos," Rahimzade said.

Rahimzade noted that during his visit to Davos, the Azerbaijani president met with the head of the World Economic Forum, which indicates a high level of relations between the organization and the country. During the meeting, the head of the Forum, Borge Brende, in particular, noted that the economic cooperation of Azerbaijan with neighboring countries and states of the region plays a significant role in the development of the region as a whole, and the World Economic Forum highly values this role.

Meetings were also held with leaders of reputable global companies and discussions held open up opportunities for establishing new cooperation, Rahimzade said.

"Today, Azerbaijan is quite an attractive country for foreign companies in terms of investment. It is no coincidence that there are hundreds of companies in Azerbaijan, representing many foreign countries. Using the favorable conditions in the country for doing business, they take part in long-term and promising projects. There is no doubt that the meetings of the Azerbaijani president in the framework of the forum with the leaders of BP, Microsoft, Total, Lukoil and other companies, with the Executive Director of the World Bank also matter in terms of further strengthening existing ties and discussing new opportunities," he added.

He noted that among the meetings held during the forum, the informal meeting between the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should be especially noted.

"The Azerbaijani president, in all his speeches, at international stands, states that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and Armenia should immediately withdraw from our lands. Azerbaijan's position is flat and unchanged," Rahimzade said.

Rahimzade noted that the leadership of the invader Armenia has realized that they have no other choice but to stop the occupation the lands.

"In this regard, the informal meeting of the Azerbaijani president with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict indicate positive trends, and allow to look to the future with optimism," the chief editor said.