Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for South Sudan

By Trend





Two officers of the Azerbaijani Army have been sent to South Sudan as observers to participate in a peacekeeping mission conducted under UN mandate, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense.

On Nov. 30, 2018, the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan agreed on the deployment of four servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Republic of South Sudan to participate in the mission held under the command of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Since 2013, South Sudan has been in a state of civil war. More than two million people have become IDPs in the country.