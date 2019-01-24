Azerbaijani president’s participation in WEF helps attract new investments

By Trend





Azerbaijan has become one of the most reliable participants in the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Director of the Ziya Bunyadov Institute of Oriental Studies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Govhar Bakhshaliyeva told Trend on Jan. 23.

"Azerbaijan's traditional participation in this forum is very symbolic," Academician Bakhshaliyeva, who is also an MP, said.

"The president's participation in the World Economic Forum not only strengthens Azerbaijan's image on international arena, but also serves to create new opportunities for cooperation, economic development and attracting new investments," she added.

She stressed that Azerbaijan's president holds important meetings with the presidents of various countries and heads of big companies as part of the annual forum.

"The current forum was not an exception,” Bakhshaliyeva added. “The meetings with the participation of the president in Davos, where economic cooperation issues are discussed, are successfully held every year.”

“Of course, the meetings with heads of big companies open up new opportunities for the country, attracting these companies to Azerbaijan’s important projects and allow discussing other important issues," she added.

"International media outlets, which cover this forum every year, show more interest in Azerbaijan and they try to get more information about the country,” Bakhshaliyeva said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, President of Visa Inc. Ryan M. McInerney, Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Cisco Gerri Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of SAP SE Bill McDermott, Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank Kristalina Georgieva, President of Russian company LUKOIL Vahid Alakbarov, Chief Executive Officer of French company Total Patrick Pouyanne and heads of other leading companies in Davos during his visit to Switzerland.

The Azerbaijani president also gave interviews to the Russia 1 TV channel and the Chinese CGTN.

The president took part in the session titled “Advancing the Belt and Road Initiative: China’s Trillion-Dollar Vision” within the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22.