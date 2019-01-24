Ambassador: Saudi Arabia condemns Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan

By Trend





Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan and is always close to Azerbaijan in its legitimate cause, newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair said.

Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov in Baku on Jan. 23.

The minister congratulated the diplomat on his new appointment and emphasized the friendly relations between the heads of state, playing an essential role in expanding ties between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

Hasanov expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support for Azerbaijan’s right and just position in settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Touching upon the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, Hasanov noted the establishment of the Military Attache Apparatus of Azerbaijan in Saudi Arabia, the preparation of an agreement on military cooperation between the two countries, and the planning of the official visit of a high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan to Riyadh.

In turn, the ambassador noted that Saudi Arabia considers Azerbaijan as a friendly and fraternal country and also attaches great importance to military cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador stressed that over the period of activity in Azerbaijan, he will make every effort to strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.