President Aliyev meets head of VTB Bank in Davos

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Andrey Kostin in Davos.

Azerbaijan’s successful cooperation with VTB Bank, and the bank’s fruitful activity in the country was hailed at the meeting.

The sides emphasized the importance of the development of the banking sector in Azerbaijan, the measures taken in this area in order to create a more favorable environment for the private sector, and exchanged views on cooperation prospects.