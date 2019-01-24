President Aliyev meets SAP CEO in Davos

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of SAP SE Bill McDermott.

Bill McDermott presented his book to the head of state.

SAP SE CEO Bill McDermott hailed the cooperation with Azerbaijan, and underlined that the reforms and development programs implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in recent years have aroused great interest. Saying that SAP SE has already opened its office in Baku, Bill McDermott noted the company's readiness to support the realization of President Ilham Aliyev's economic policy and the formation of the digital economy. He pointed out that the company can contribute to the development of digital economy, generally digitalization both in the public and private sectors, adding that the economic policy pursued by the Azerbaijani President gives them confidence.

Bill McDermott noted that the current stability in the economy of Azerbaijan and the strengthening of the country's financial sustainability create a solid foundation for the development of the digital economy. He underlined that the digital economy also encourages a rapid increase in the number of jobs. SAP SE CEO Bill McDermott said that the development of the digital economy can contribute to ensuring gender equality.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the cooperation with SAP SE. The head of state noted that the company's cooperation with relevant Azerbaijani authorities has contributed to developing economy, increasing transparency and creating new jobs in the country. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of continuing cooperation on this front.







