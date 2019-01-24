Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss co-op in economy and education

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan in the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Dr. Fayez bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shihri, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Expressing his contentment with the development of relations in all spheres between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, Mammadyarov underlined the importance of increasing efforts for further deepening of economic relations.

Expressing their satisfaction over the visit to Azerbaijan, the guests highlighted the necessity of upgrading the relations to the level of strategic partnership. To this end, the sides noted the importance of further strengthening of cooperation ties in the fields of economy and education.

The sides also highly appreciated the activity of interparliamentary friendship groups in the development of bilateral friendly relations.

Dr. Fayez bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shihri said that the position of Saudi Arabia in the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged and that the conflict should be resolved on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law, in particular, in accordance with the principles of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.