OSCE PA President welcomes dropping of new criminal proceedings against Mehman Huseynov

By Trend





OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli (MP, Georgia) has welcomed reports from Azerbaijan that the General Prosecutor’s Office has terminated a criminal case against blogger Mehman Huseynov, Trend reports citing a statement published on OSCE’s website.

“I am happy that the new charges against Mr. Huseynov have been dropped and that he can once again look forward to his expected release date in early March,” President Tsereteli said. “When I visited Mr. Huseynov and observed his prison conditions just under a year ago, I expressed hope that he would be released soon. Therefore, the initiation of new charges against him in December was a cause for deep concern and I am relieved that these criminal proceedings have been terminated.”

Tsereteli said he has followed Huseynov’s case closely and regularly raised it in his discussions with parliamentary colleagues and Azerbaijani authorities. OSCE PA president said he is pleased that Azerbaijan’s president has paid personal attention to this case.

Tsereteli added that democratic reforms in Azerbaijan, particularly on freedom of the media and on creating conditions to maximize the contribution of civil society, should continue.

The criminal case against Mehman Huseynov has been terminated upon recommendations of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.