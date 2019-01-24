Nicolai: Decision on Mehman Huseynov proves some MEPs' statements were false

By Trend





Romanian Member of the European Parliament, European Parliament’s Permanent Rapporteur on Azerbaijan Norica Nicolai welcomes the decision of the Azerbaijani authorities to discontinue the criminal case against Mehman Huseynov, Trend reports on Jan. 22.

"This decision proves that the statements expressed by some MEPs were false and I hope that in the future they will get comprehensive information about the incident from verifiable sources," she added.

The criminal case against Mehman Huseynov was discontinued upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recommendation.