President Aliyev interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel in Davos [UPDATE]

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been interviewed by China's CGTN (China Global Television Network) TV channel in Davos.

In his interview, the head of state pointed to the development of energy sector and various areas of Azerbaijan`s economy, global energy and infrastructure projects implemented by the country, Azerbaijan's involvement in the "One Belt, One Road" project, Azerbaijan-China bilateral relations as well as Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and other issues.

President Ilham Aliyev then signed the CGTN TV channel's guest book.



