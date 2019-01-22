President Aliyev: Azerbaijan built its development strategy taking into consideration renewed int’l, regional trends

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has embarked on a working visit to the Swiss Confederation to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

On January 21, the head of state met with President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende in Davos.

The meeting saw the laying of the foundation for cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum. For this purpose, a solemn exchange of a cooperation agreement was held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende.

During the meeting, President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende said he is pleased to see President Ilham Aliyev again in Davos, and noted that under the leadership of the head of state, Azerbaijan has taken resolute steps towards the fourth industrial revolution. Borge Brende underlined that Baku has changed rapidly in the past twenty years to become unrecognizable.

Stressing the importance of the cooperation agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum, President Ilham Aliyev said that this document demonstrates “our partnership spirit and our willingness to continue our mutual efforts”. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan will take an active part in implementing the fourth industrial revolution goals. Pointing out that industrial production in the non-oil sector increased 9.1 percent in Azerbaijan last year, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that “we will be good partners in this important project”.

President Ilham Aliyev said he is pleased to participate in the World Economic Forum again and hailed the high-level cooperation between the Forum and Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the importance of the Forum in terms of discussing new trends of the global transformation process and challenges, the head of state said that Azerbaijan has built its development strategy taking into consideration the renewed international and regional trends.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the ongoing reforms and development processes in Azerbaijan, and stressed the significance of the implementation of large transport and infrastructure projects, including East-West, North-South transport corridors and energy projects, both to the country and to the region. The head of state highlighted the ongoing reforms aimed at developing the business environment in Azerbaijan.

Borge Brende praised the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum and the country`s role in the region. He said that Azerbaijan`s economic cooperation with the neighboring and regional countries and the strengthening of its economy play an important role in the development of regional countries, adding that the World Economic Forum hails this role.

They also exchanged views over issues of mutual interest.







