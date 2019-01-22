MP: Co-op between EU, Azerbaijan requires European Parliament to abandon double standards

By Trend





The existing level of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan requires the European Parliament to abandon double standards in the policy towards Azerbaijan and pursue a policy that meets the interests of both parties, Azerbaijani MP Rauf Aliyev told Trend.

He noted that the European Parliament held discussions on human rights in Azerbaijan and once again adopted a biased resolution.

"These discussions were initiated by a group of members of the European Parliament, known for their anti-Azerbaijani stance, supported by the Armenian lobby," Aliyev said.

Aliyev also said that the adopted resolution calls to ensure freedom of speech and press, release the "political prisoners."

"All this shows that the European Parliament still continues to apply double standards to Azerbaijan, since they are well aware that freedom of speech and press is guaranteed in Azerbaijan. There is no censorship regarding the press, freedom of expression and speech," he added.

Aliyev said that more than a million Azerbaijanis expelled from their homeland by invader Armenia live the lives of refugees and IDPs. The international community, including the European Parliament, has never discussed the issue of violation of the rights of Azerbaijanis who became refugees and IDPs.

"Unfortunately, so far the European Parliament has not commented on this issue. This shows again that the European Parliament still has not abandoned double standards in its policy towards Azerbaijan," Aliyev added.