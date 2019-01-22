MP: Mehman Huseynov’s case a pretext to discredit Azerbaijan

By Trend





Mehman Huseynov’s case is just a pretext, while the main goal is to discredit Azerbaijan’s success, MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend Jan. 21.

He was commenting on the resolution adopted by the European Parliament in connection with Mehman Huseynov.

The MP noted that in 2018, Azerbaijan achieved great economic and political success, implemented major projects, such as the Southern Gas Corridor and others, and the country’s prestige on international arena increased even more.

“Great success was achieved in politics as well,” he said. “There is political stability in the country. The Azerbaijani army is one of the strongest armies of the world. Forces that don’t accept Azerbaijan’s success are trying to break stability, create chaos in the country, and the issue related to Mehman Huseynov is only a pretext.”

The Azerbaijani MP added that the role of the Armenian lobby and the “cognac diplomacy” of the Armenians are also traced in the issue.

“Azerbaijani society has defined its development path by uniting with President Ilham Aliyev,” he said. “Azerbaijan is a very reliable partner in ensuring the energy security of Europe and fulfills all its obligations. I think Europe should make a choice between ‘cognac diplomacy’ of the Armenians and reliable energy partnership with Azerbaijan.”