By Trend





Chairman of the Committee for International and Interparliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Head of Azerbaijan’s Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Samad Seyidov has been re-elected as PACE vice-president, Trend reports on Jan. 21.

The powers of the Azerbaijani delegation were fully approved at the PACE winter session.

During the session, the Azerbaijani delegation will work as usually.