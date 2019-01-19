Envoy: Turkish people recall January 20 tragedy with great sorrow

By Trend





The Turkish people recall the victims of the January 20 tragedy with great sorrow, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Trend.

“On the day of the January 20 tragedy, we honor the memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who died for the independence of their country,” he said. “We must remember these bloody events that took place 29 years ago. Undoubtedly, the Azerbaijani people will never forget these events, which are one of the important stages on the path to Azerbaijan’s independence, and will always honor the memory of the martyrs. The steps taken in this direction by the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, are praiseworthy."

The diplomat said the Turkish people will always be beside the Azerbaijani people, both in joyful and sorrowful days.

January 20 is a day that went down in history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The result was an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan. Valiant sons and daughters of Azerbaijan put the country's freedom, honor and dignity above everything else, sacrificed their lives and became martyrs.

The January 20 tragedy brought huge losses and death of innocent people. But it also demonstrated the spirit and pride of Azerbaijani nation, which couldn't stand the betrayal of the criminal empire led by Mikhail Gorbachev.

Azerbaijanis gained the independence they were dreaming of, and the country achieved sovereignty.

Despite that many years have passed since those bloody days, Azerbaijanis remember the dreadful night that took many innocent lives and marks the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy every year.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.