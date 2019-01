First VP Mehriban Aliyeva receives Uzeyir Hajibayli Honorary Medal

By Trend





First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has been awarded the Uzeyir Hajibayli Honorary Medal, founded by the Union of Azerbaijani Composers.

The Union of Azerbaijani Composers made a decision to present the first edition of the honorary medal to Mehriban Aliyeva for her invaluable contribution to the preservation and bringing to future generations the rich heritage of great composer, founder of the contemporary Azerbaijani music art, prominent musician and scientist, publicist, playwright, teacher and public figure, Uzeyir Hajibayli, who has had exceptional services in the development of the Azerbaijani culture.