Foreign Policy article is another black PR of anti-Azerbaijan forces

The article published by the Foreign Policy is undoubtedly an integral part of a regular black PR of the anti-Azerbaijan forces that have taken root in the US Department of State.

Some foreign NGOs stand by their dedication in this sphere, and their “reports” have been in support for anti-Azerbaijan forces. This is not coincidental, because thanks to these NGOs, these forces were able to say about Azerbaijan what they could not say before, as well as to express all their hatred, which they always wanted to demonstrate, and use all the expressions used by these NGOs.

The provisions in the article don’t reflect reality and are completely slanderous.

Firstly, Mehman Huseynov is not a journalist, and he wasn’t arrested for his activities in the press. The reasons for his arrest, as well as the initiation of a new criminal case against him, are related to the corresponding articles of the Criminal Code.

The relevant state structures of Azerbaijan, the Penitentiary Service, the Office of the Ombudsman, as well as human rights activists, have expressed their position on Mehman Huseynov’s condition, and he has appealed to the press in connection with his condition. The authors of the article could also refer to this position.

At the same time, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan last week visited Mehman Huseynov and became familiar with the situation. They didn’t express any concern in this regard. How did the authors of the article miss this moment?

Mehman’s brother Emin Huseynov, having fallen under the influence of certain forces, gave preference to his financial interests. Instead of thinking about the health of his brother, his psychological state, he sought to find other details in the issue of re-initiation of criminal proceedings against Mehman Huseynov.

He even didn’t refrain from using offensive language against representatives of the diplomatic corps who had visited his brother.

The head of the Azerbaijani state is elected by the people, the will of the Azerbaijani people determines the level of democracy in Azerbaijan, and no outer force has the moral right to discuss Azerbaijani democracy. It would be more acceptable if these forces first of all objectively discussed the situation in their countries.

The Azerbaijani government has taken important steps to completely eliminate corruption, carried out reforms and created its own brand, the ASAN Service. This activity of Azerbaijan was highly appreciated by the international community and was presented to other countries, even Europe, as an example.

For some reason, the authors of the article don’t even want to see this success of Azerbaijan. The text of the article isn’t a surprise for us, since their intention is known in advance.

No profession exempts a citizen from criminal liability. There are no political prisoners in Azerbaijan and these persons were arrested in accordance with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code for their criminal activities.