EP resolution on Mehman Huseynov full of lie and slander: political analyst

Everybody knows that the urgency resolution on Azerbaijani blogger Mehman Huseynov’s case, which was adopted by the European Parliament, is a part of another biased campaign of pressure on Azerbaijan, editor-in-chief of the Ses newspaper, Azerbaijani political analyst Bahruz Guliyev told Trend on Jan. 18.

“No one is surprised when the name of George Soros is mentioned,” he added. "The matter rests in the fact that one of the co-authors of the resolution is the associate of George Soros - Rebecca Harms and she does not refute relationship with Soros."

"If we take into account that Soros has always led the anti-Azerbaijan activity, it is quite clear that he ordered the resolution," he said. "The resolution of the European Parliament is full of lies and slander. Moreover, it has been prepared as a result of duplicity."

"Harms' lie that she allegedly appealed to the Azerbaijani corresponding structures, while the Azerbaijani state and legislative bodies did not receive any appeals and requests, can be cited as an example," Guliyev said.

"Such biased actions have never led to the desired results, because they are lies."

"Duplicity, hypocrisy of such a structure as the European Parliament is obvious again," he said. "No one in Azerbaijan is subjected to political persecution. All fundamental freedoms are protected in the country, starting from freedom of speech and expression. Therefore, the anti-Azerbaijan stance of the European Parliament is a dead end."

Guliyev stressed that Azerbaijan successfully cooperates with international organizations.

"Azerbaijan cooperates with many UN commissions, OIC, Non-Aligned Movement,” he said. “The country operates in other international organizations and initiates global projects. The biased opinions expressed in the Council of Europe or the European Parliament at the instigation of Soros' accomplices and the unreasonable resolutions adopted against Azerbaijan cannot be taken as truth.”

"I would say that such hypocrisy is a means of pressure directed against the will of the Azerbaijanis,” Guliyev said. “However, these attempts and their executors will fail. Unfounded resolutions adopted against Azerbaijan will never be regarded as truthful."