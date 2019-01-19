EP resolution another example of hostility towards Azerbaijan - MP

By Trend





The resolution of the European Parliament regarding the case of Mehman Huseynov in Azerbaijan is another example of hostility towards Azerbaijan as a whole.

The resolution is presented in the tone of demarche, and it is unacceptable, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Press Council, Azerbaijani MP Aflatun Amashov told Trend Jan. 18.

He said that in general, when expressing opinion on some document, it is necessary to approach it in a complex way.

“The resolution of the European Parliament is a complex expression of attitude towards Azerbaijan,” he noted. “The attitude is negative. Let’s pay attention to the fact that the resolution expresses concern in connection with the LGBT community in Azerbaijan, and urges the government not to create obstacles for human rights activists working with the LGBT community, and not to frighten them. It is not clear how the European Parliament has identified the presence of concern in this area. I wonder which human rights activists wanted to cooperate with LGBT community, but faced restrictions?”

It is clear that the resolution doesn’t use a serious approach and is pretty vague, which is not coincidental.

The resolution says that the authorities in Azerbaijan allegedly got their hands on some members of the Council of Europe in order to soften criticism for violations in the country, Amashov said.

“This kind of statement is another confirmation that some circles in Europe are able to resort to any means for the sake of their interests,” he noted. “This statement isn’t only frivolous, but also goes beyond all ethical principles, and is generally an insult to European values,” said the MP.

He noted that bringing journalists to legal responsibility, as well as depriving them of their freedom, in one way or another, harm the principles of freedom of speech and expression.

“That’s because journalism is a profession of public weight and members of society, ordinary citizens take their cue from journalists,” he said. “However, the reality is that the unlawful actions of journalists also lead to even more unpleasant tendencies.”

He added that the accusations made against the persons mentioned in the resolution are specific, it is wrong to associate these accusations with freedom of speech and expression.

Amashov also said that authoritative structures such as the European Parliament shouldn’t take a controversial position, they should approach issues in a broader context and shouldn’t become an instrument for certain political goals.

“It is also known what political games are being conducted in relation to Azerbaijan and what means of pressure are used,” he noted. “I believe that it is necessary to stop applying this approach, build an equal level of relations based on mutual understanding.”