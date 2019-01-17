Foreign Ministry: ASAN Service centers to render consular services in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The consular services in Azerbaijan will be also rendered in the ASAN Service centers, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend on Jan. 17.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the transfer of certain powers related to the consular services to the Azerbaijani State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations.

She said that the main goal of this change is to deal with the corresponding appeals of citizens and state servants more rapidly.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions to implement structural reforms in the country and improve governance, which was discussed during the president’s speech at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of social and economic development in 2018 and the further tasks,” she added.

“According to the president’s decree dated January 15, the corresponding consular services will be rendered at the ASAN Service centers of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations to improve consular services and increase transparency,” Abdullayeva added.

“Among these services are the issuance and renewal of service and diplomatic passports, issuance of the apostille document and legalization of the document, issuance of a diplomatic note to the embassies and consulates of foreign countries for issuing visas,” she said.

She said that this means that the employees of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will work in the sites designated by the ASAN Service to accept and execute the corresponding appeals.

Abdullayeva stressed that these services will be simultaneously rendered by the consular department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.