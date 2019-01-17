Azerbaijan, Iran mull prospects for development of military co-op

By Trend





Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Mohammad Bagheri was on an official visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A meeting of the delegations of both countries was held at the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Jan. 16.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then the official welcome ceremony was held at the Defense Ministry. The national anthems of the two countries were performed. According to the protocol, Bagheri made remarks in the "Book of Honor".

First, the parties held a one-on-one meeting, after which an extended meeting was held.

While greeting the guests, Hasanov once again expressed his condolences in connection with the crash of the Iranian Armed Forces’ aircraft.

Hasanov emphasized the merits of the national leader of the Azerbaijanis Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in establishing and strengthening mutual trust in these relations.

While speaking about the military-political situation in the region, Hasanov brought to the attention of the guest that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to be a serious threat to stability in the region.

The minister also expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for its efforts aimed at resolving the conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Stressing that the religious, historical, cultural ties between the two countries are based on good friendly traditions, Bagheri said that there is also a wide potential for cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere as in many other areas.

He added that Iran supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the fair position in the conflict settlement and will fully support Azerbaijan.

The views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-medical and military-educational fields, countering terrorism, regional security, organizing mutual visits of expert groups, as well as other issues of mutual interest were exchanged during the meeting.

A protocol was signed following the meeting.











