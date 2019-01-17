Meeting between Azerbaijani FM, Armenian acting FM starts

By Trend





The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, has started in Paris, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted, Trend reports on Jan. 16.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



