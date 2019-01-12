Hikmat Hajiyev: European parliamentarians should investigate activities of those involved in Armenia’s “cognac diplomacy”

By Trend





As the president of Azerbaijan noted at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2018 and objectives for the future, Armenia openly conducts “cognac diplomacy”, head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports Jan. 12.

Thus, corrupt politicians are being bribed in the European Parliament and in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), as well as in the legislative bodies of several western countries and these people, using slander and false information, carry out provocations against Azerbaijan in a dirty manner, he said.

Hajiyev stressed that the ethics committees of PACE and the European Parliament, as well as the parliaments of several western countries, should conduct investigations exposing the illegal and corrupt activities of politicians and MPs.

Story still developing