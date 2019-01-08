Ambassador: Armenian PM's statements must be more responsible

By Trend





Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statements must be more responsible, Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev said in an interview with the Channel 5 Ukraine, Trend reports on Jan. 7.

"Pashinyan makes some statements from time to time,” he added. “I think the prime minister’s statements must be more responsible."

The ambassador stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is lasting for more than a quarter of a century.

“Unfortunately, 20 percent of our territories are under Armenia’s occupation,” Khudiyev said. “Today, despite our efforts to solve this issue peacefully, we have not solved it due to Armenia’s non-constructive and aggressive policy.”

“We greatly respect OSCE’s activity,” he said. “But, unfortunately, we see that there is no mechanism for resolving this conflict and we do not see significant progress and real results yet. We are in favor of resolving this issue peacefully. But we will never stop to strengthen fighting capability of our army."

The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan monitors everything that happens in neighboring countries, whether it is Armenia or other neighboring country.

"We are concerned about the processes in Armenia, because we need stability in neighboring countries,” Khudiyev said. “If there is a chaos, some forces, radicals, ultranationalists can take advantage of it. Thus, escalation will begin, which may again lead to resumption of hostilities."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.