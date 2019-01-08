Anti-national network’s campaign attempt over Azerbaijani blogger fails: Guliyev

By Trend





The attempt of the anti-national network to launch another campaign connected with Azerbaijani blogger Mehman Huseynov failed to gain resonance, Aydin Guliyev, editor-in-chief of the "Baki Xeber" newspaper, political analyst, told Trend on Jan. 7.

“The anti-national network has recently tried to intensify its activity again,” he said. “This time it focused on imprisoned blogger Mehman Huseynov.”

"This always happens when Azerbaijan strengthens its positions at international level,” he said. “Representatives of the anti-national network and its supporters periodically conduct such campaigns, trying to divert Azerbaijan’s attention from national goals."

"Another attempt to launch an anti-Azerbaijan campaign was futile and no results were achieved except for an article in a newspaper and an appeal by a pro-Armenian congressman in the US,” he said. “Some information about blogger Mehman Huseynov, on whom the anti-state campaign was based, turned out to be false.”

“He has nothing to do with the media and professional journalism and is not on hunger strike in prison,” Guliyev added. “Therefore, the campaign, based on groundless information, was doomed to failure. Azerbaijanis did not support it either.”