Ombudsman reps meet blogger Mehman Huseynov in Baku Detention Facility

Members of the National Preventive Group of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan visited the Baku Detention Facility of the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ombudsman’s Office Jan. 7.

During the visit, organized based on the Constitutional Act on the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) and the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, the inmates of the detention facility were individually received and the situation with ensuring their rights was studied, their appeals were heard.

As part of the visit, in the presence of the head of the National Preventive Group and a doctor, Azerbaijani blogger Mehman Huseynov, held in the facility, was also received in private. His appeal was heard, his health and situation with food intake were checked in the presence of the doctor. It was established that Mehman Huseynov eats, receives parcels, he is under the daily supervision of a doctor and feels well.

During the visit, a written appeal from Mehman Huseynov was sent to the Prosecutor General's Office for consideration.

By a decision of the Surakhani District Court, blogger Mehman Huseynov was sentenced to two years in prison.