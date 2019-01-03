Azerbaijani president inaugurates new residence of real estate services [UPDATE]

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new residence of the Real Estate Services of the State Committee on Property Issues.

Chairman of the State Committee on Property Issues Karam Hasanov informed the president of the conditions created there.

The construction of the two-storey building started last May. A parking area was created, landscaping work was carried out, and green areas were laid out in the yard of the building.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

President Aliyev was informed of the committee’s electronic services. The committee provides 40 electronic services to the citizens directly and through the e-Government portal.

All necessary infrastructure was created in the building for the application of electronic information systems, and the building was supplied with the advanced ICT equipment.

A total of 46 types of services will be provided for citizens there.

The president was informed of the operation principle of the Satellite Surveillance System project used for land management.

President Aliyev wished the staff success and posed for photographs together with them.