President Aliyev: I will try to do my utmost for further development of Azerbaijan

By Trend





"I will try to do my utmost for the further development of Azerbaijan, for the strengthening of Azerbaijan and for the prosperity of the people," said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulation to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.

The head of state noted that a great deal has been done for the IDPs this year. New homes and apartments for 5,800 IDP families were built and made available to them.

"This is a record figure in recent years. A total of 626 apartments were given to martyr families and those handicapped in the Karabakh war, and we will continue this policy next year.

Of course, all this requires a strong economy, which we do have. Today, Azerbaijan does not depend on anyone in terms of economic development. Azerbaijan's economy is independent and represents a factor that strengthens our independent policy. This year, the gross domestic product has grown, the non-oil sector has grown, industrial production has grown, and the non-oil sector has grown by more than 9 percent. Our exports grew by about 40 percent," President Aliyev said.

Azerbaijani President stressed that $10 billion has been invested in the country's economy.

"The World Bank's latest "Doing Business" report ranks Azerbaijan 25th in the world. This shows that our reforms, transparency and major economic transformation are producing results, and the World Bank appreciates it.

We attach great importance to modern technologies. This year, our third satellite was launched into orbit. This is a great event. Azerbaijan is a member of a limited club of space-faring nations and we are strengthening our positions in this field," President Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that this year, the Southern Gas Corridor was officially opened.

"In May, we celebrated this magnificent event. This is a great and historic achievement. At the same time, TANAP project was officially opened in June this year, and thus great opportunities were ushered for the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor. It is our historic achievement and the people of Azerbaijan will benefit from these projects for decades to come.

This year, we celebrated the opening of the Alat Trade Seaport. This is also a historic project. Azerbaijan is becoming a very important transport hub not only of the region but also of Eurasia. The North-South and East-West corridors pass through our territory. A very strong transport infrastructure will enable us to use our transit capabilities with great efficiency.

As you know, by my order earlier this year, year 2018 was declared a Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. We extensively celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic both in our country and in many foreign states. The present-day Azerbaijan is the successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Azerbaijan has never been so strong and so independent in history. Azerbaijan has never been so liberal," President Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled that this year, the presidential election was held in our country.

"The Azerbaijani people once again showed confidence in me and gave a high assessment to my work. Over the past 15 years, I have been working as President and serving my people with dignity. I will try to do my utmost for the further development of Azerbaijan, for the strengthening of Azerbaijan and for the prosperity of the people. I have one mission: to build a strong Azerbaijani state and serve the people with dignity," President Aliyev said.



