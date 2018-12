By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly-built road connecting Ziya Bunyadov avenue with Balakhani-Binagadi highway in Baku.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the work carried out on the newly-built road.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.