Azerbaijani president’s political experience allows to address global issues

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s rich political experience allows to effectively address present-day global issues, as well as support historical friendship existing between Russia and Azerbaijan, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said in a congratulatory message addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

“I would like to especially emphasize your personal contribution to the friendly and neighbourly relations between our countries,” Oreshkin's message said. “These relations will undoubtedly continue to serve well-being of both the Azerbaijani and Russian peoples.”

“I sincerely wish you the best of health and every success in achieving your goals,” he added.