Aggression policy isolated Armenia from regional projects: Azerbaijani community

By Trend





Despite the longstanding negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan was offering positive proposals, however, unfortunately, Armenia always reacted negatively to them, Tural Ganjaliyev, chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan, told Trend Dec. 27.

He was commenting on the words of David Babayan, who calls himself "spokesperson" of the "head" of the separatist regime.

Ganjaliyev said that as a result of the conflict, 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands was occupied, more than a million refugees and IDPs, including more than 80,000 Azerbaijanis of Nagorno-Karabakh, were expelled from their native lands.

“The four resolutions of the UN Security Council dated 1993 require the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the territory of Azerbaijan and the return of people expelled from these lands,” he added. “We, the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, are ready to restore contacts with the Armenian community and a constructive dialogue in peace and within the internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The time has come to make progress in resolving the conflict.”

He said that the continuation of the aggression policy towards Azerbaijan left Armenia aside from the projects being implemented in the region.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.