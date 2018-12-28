Azerbaijani president, First lady attend opening of residential complex for refugees, IDPs in Sumgait

By Trend





A complex of residential buildings for refugee and IDP families has been inaugurated in the city of Sumgait.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Rovshan Rzayev informed the president and first lady of the work done there.

The construction of the complex, which is in the city center, started in March, 2017. The complex is designed to accommodate 1005 refugee and IDP families. The complex, which occupies an area of 4 hectares, includes 12 buildings. It also houses a school, kindergarten, community center, police station and other infrastructure facilities.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the apartments and the school.