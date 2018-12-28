Turkey, Azerbaijan getting closer to each other and relations strengthening

By Trend





The Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan are getting closer to each other and relations between two countries are strengthening every day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a congratulatory message addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

“On behalf of the people and government of Turkey and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday,” the Turkish president said.

“It is with great pleasure that I follow continuous development and strengthening of our brotherly relations, which are driven by our common language, history and culture, as well as of the Republic of Azerbaijan under your resolute leadership,” he said.

“I would like to hail an important role of Your Excellency’s far-sighted leadership and outstanding contributions in implementing major projects such as TANAP and Star Oil Refinery, which symbolize our relations that we have elevated to a level higher than strategic partnership in this year when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Azerbaijani parliament and the Caucasian Islamic Army,” President Erdogan said.

“Your Excellency, I extend my best wishes for good health and happiness to you and for peace, prosperity and tranquillity to the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan,” the president said.