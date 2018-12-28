Azerbaijan sees favorable development under Ilham Aliyev’s leadership: Zourabichvili

By Trend





Newly elected Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

“It is my great pleasure to extend to You my sincerest and warmest congratulations on your birthday,” President Zourabichvili said.

“On this notable day, I am pleased to emphasize that under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan has witnessed advancement, prosperity as well as favorable development in political, economic and cultural terms,” she added.

“Let me reaffirm that Georgia attaches the highest importance to the advancement of friendly and mutually beneficial relations with your country,” Zourabichvili said. “I am confident that through our joint efforts, the long-lasting friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be further strengthened and deepened for the mutual benefit of our two nations.”

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to extend my gratitude for your steadfast support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

“Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration along with the best wishes for happiness, health and greater success in all your important endeavors for peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” Zourabichvili said.