Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh ready for talks with Armenians

By Trend





The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh is ready for constructive talks with the Armenian community, Trend reports citing Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev Dec. 27.

"We are ready for negotiations. The occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be liberated, 80,000 members of the Azerbaijani community must return to Nagorno-Karabakh. We are ready to live together with the Karabakh Armenians within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, because we do not take a hostile attitude towards anyone. We want to return to our homeland. The Armenian community should understand that their happy future can be secured within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. If they want a happy future, then the return of Azerbaijanis to Nagorno-Karabakh must be ensured. We are ready to return," Ganjaliyev said.

Ganjaliyev added that Armenians constantly make provocations on the contact line of troops, trying to prevent constructive negotiations.

He underlined that Azerbaijan always demonstrates a constructive position in resolving the conflict, and is ready for negotiations.

"Baku always condemns provocative actions and invites the opposite side to negotiations. The Armenian side is making provocations not for the first time; provocations are always expected," Ganjaliyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.